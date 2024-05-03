Countries to participate in the European Championship in Baku have been announced

The number of countries and athletes to participate in the U-23 European Championship in wrestling, which will be held for the first time in Baku, has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that about 400 wrestlers from 32 countries will compete in the Continental Championship.

The competition will be held on May 20-26 at the Baku Sports Palace.

According to the program, Greco-Roman wrestlers will start the championship. They will pass the baton to female athletes. Free wrestlers will conclude the competition. The meetings will start at 10:30 every day. The opening ceremony of the European Championship will start on May 20 at 17:00.

It should be noted that the tickets will be sold through Iticket in the near future.

Idman.biz