Rafig Huseynov: "I don't know if it is possible to do better than this" - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

Interview of Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, to Idman.biz website

- You made it to the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament by sparring. Did the meeting go as you wanted?

- Yes, the match against Islam Abbasov was very difficult. Although it was a screening meeting, there were several factors that made me feel the difficulty. The last time I participated in such a struggle was in 2013. Since then, I have been the leader in my weight. This time I faced Islam Abbasov because I moved to the Olympic weight. It was not easy, as there was a strong opponent, and I got lucky.

- You came to the meeting with a bandage on your leg. Didn't that stop you?

- No. Because I have been going to meetings with bandaged feet for several years now. It's something I'm used to. My right leg was injured.

- Have you fully recovered from other injuries?

- I am undergoing a recovery process.

- Who do you see as your main competitors in Istanbul?

- I see athletes from Europe as an obstacle. These are wrestlers from Belarus, Sweden, Denmark, Armenia and Georgia. But I will do my best to get the license.

- How do you evaluate your preparation?

- We trained very well. We have worked with all our strength. I don't know if it is possible to do anything more than that. We had good training camps both in Guba and Baku.

- Then Rafig Huseynov would like to see his career in major notes, shall we say?

- Of course. But now the goal is to get a license and win a medal at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. I'm not thinking about anything else right now.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz