30 April 2024
Staff changed - Kandelaki replaced Shariati

Wrestling
30 April 2024 15:35
Staff changed - Kandelaki replaced Shariati

There was a change in the Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul on May 9-12.

Idman.biz reports, Beka Kandelaki was replaced by Sabah Shariati at the last moment in 130 kg.

The coaching staff decided not to take the athlete who failed to win a license at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Baku to the brother country.

Along with him in Istanbul, Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) of our Greco-Roman team will fight to qualify for Paris-2024.

5 wrestlers of our women's national team will also appear on the mat in Turkiye. Maria Stadnik (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) and Elis Manolova (68 kg) will compete for the license.

It should be noted that our team won licenses in all weights in freestyle wrestling and two categories in Greco-Roman wrestling.

