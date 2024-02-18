Azerbaijani wrestlers with the best results of the last 8 years in the European Championship, returned to their homeland - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani women's wrestling national team, which won 2 gold and 1 bronze medals at the European Championship, returned home.

Idman.biz reports that the team, which took the 4th place in the team score with 83 points, was welcomed by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, coaches and athletes at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In the competition held in Bucharest, our national team, which was behind only Ukraine (147), Turkiye (142) and Romania (101), achieved the best result of the last 8 years in European championships in terms of medals, in the last 6 years in terms of points, and in the last 5 years in terms of team standings.

It should be noted that they were represented in only 5 out of 10 weights. Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alyona Kolesnik (59 kg) won gold medals, and Elis Manolova (65 kg) won bronze medals.

Idman.biz