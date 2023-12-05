5 December 2023
Fenerbahce became the leader again - VIDEO

The 14th round of the Turkish Super League has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that "Fenerbahce" won a big victory in its own field.

The team of Ismail Kartal, who faced "Sivasspor", defeated the opponent with a score of 4:1. After this victory, "Faner" rose again to the 1st place with 37 points. Although the team has the same score as "Galatasaray", the "yellow and blue team" are in the leading position due to the goal difference.

Turkish Super League
14th round
Fenerbahce - Sivasspor - 4:1

