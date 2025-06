Sabah will play its first match under the leadership of its new head coach Valdas Dambrauskas today.

The match will take place as part of the summer training camp in Austria, Idman.biz reports.

The winner of the Azerbaijan Cup will play a friendly match against the Romanian club Rapid.

The match will start at 19:30 Baku time.

Friendly match

June 29

19:30. Sabah (Azerbaijan) – Rapid (Romania)

Sabah will play its 2nd friendly match against the Hungarian club Paxi on July 3.

Idman.biz