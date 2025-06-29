Chelsea coach: “USA is not a suitable place for the Club World Cup”

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said that the United States is not a suitable place for the Club World Cup after his team's match with Lisbon's Benfica was interrupted for two hours due to a storm.

The experienced specialist also stressed that he was dissatisfied with the security measures, Idman.biz reports.

“I can understand that if this is done for security reasons, then this game should be postponed. But you stop seven or eight matches. It turns out that the United States is not a suitable place for the tournament,” Maresca said.

The match with Benfica was held in Charlotte and ended with a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.

