29 June 2025
EN

Chelsea coach: “USA is not a suitable place for the Club World Cup”

Football
News
29 June 2025 12:54
19
Chelsea coach: “USA is not a suitable place for the Club World Cup”

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said that the United States is not a suitable place for the Club World Cup after his team's match with Lisbon's Benfica was interrupted for two hours due to a storm.

The experienced specialist also stressed that he was dissatisfied with the security measures, Idman.biz reports.

“I can understand that if this is done for security reasons, then this game should be postponed. But you stop seven or eight matches. It turns out that the United States is not a suitable place for the tournament,” Maresca said.

The match with Benfica was held in Charlotte and ended with a 4-1 victory for Chelsea.

Idman.biz

Related news

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?
18:00
Football

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?

Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo
Turan Tovuz's new transfer: "The club's goals attracted me"
17:48
Other

Turan Tovuz's new transfer: "The club's goals attracted me"

David Tavares said that the ambition of the Tovuz club attracted his attention
Kepez extended the contract period with two players
17:39
Football

Kepez extended the contract period with two players

Continuing its transfer efforts for the new season, has renewed the contract period with two players
Elmar Bakhshiyev: "Patrick Andrade was a football player I liked" - INTERVIEW
17:20
Football

Elmar Bakhshiyev: "Patrick Andrade was a football player I liked" - INTERVIEW

“Araz-Naxçıvan”ın baş məşqçisi UEFA Konfrans Liqasında “Aris”lə qarşılaşacaqları oyunla bağlı da fikirlərini bölüşüb
Footballer dies during match in Russia
16:29
Football

Footballer dies during match in Russia

A sports doctor intervened before the ambulance arrived, but to no avail
Magsad Isayev found a new team
15:32
Football

Magsad Isayev found a new team

Maghsad Isayev, who said goodbye to Zira, has found a new team for himself

Most read

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO
27 June 11:14
Football

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO

The annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, forward for Al-Nassr, has been revealed
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen
27 June 14:52
Football

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the hottest topics in the international transfer market
FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage concludes – R16 matchups revealed
27 June 09:28
Football

FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage concludes – R16 matchups revealed

Two matches were played on the final day of the stage