Turan Tovuz training plan announced

Turan Tovuz summer training plan has been announced.

Tovuz representative will start training at the Huner training base on July 1, Idman.biz reports.

The team, which will spend the first part of the training camp in Baku, will leave for Turkey on July 6.

The team, which will stay at the Cham Hotel in the Gızılcahamam region of Ankara, will continue its training there until July 19. The second stage of the Turkish training camp will be held in the Bolu region. The team, which will stay at the Von Resort Abant hotel, will hold the Bolu training camp between July 24 and August 6.

Head coach Kurban Berdiyev will test the team in 4 test matches as part of the Turkish training camp. The identity of the opponents and the dates of the games are not yet known.

