Jud Bellingham: "Arda Guler is an influencer and my candidate for the Golden Boy"

"Real" football player Jud Bellingham, who won the "Golden Boy" award this year, has announced his candidates for this award in 2024.

Idman.biz reports that the midfielder named 3 players to achieve this success.

He said that his main favorite is the Turkish football player: "First of all, I will mention the name of Arda Guler, my teammate in "Real". He is an influencer. We are impressed when we watch him in training. "Then my old teammate from Dortmund, Jamie Bayno-Gittens, and my brother, Job Bellingham, are my candidates."

It should be noted that Jud Bellingham, who was transferred to "Real" this year, scored 15 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches.

