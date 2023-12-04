Patrick Kluivert decision at Adana Demirspor

"Adana Demirspor", where the Azerbaijan national football player Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev plays, was left without a head coach.

Idman.biz reports with reference to DHA that the representative of Turkiye has mutually terminated the contract with Patrick Kluivert.

This was caused by the club's 2:3 defeat at home to "Samsunspor" in the XIV round. Mahammadaliyev guarded the door in that meeting. Assistant coach Serkan Damla is expected to lead the Adana team to the next game with Galatasaray.

The team took 5th place with 23 points.

It should be noted that Patrick Kluivert, who led "Adana Demirspor" to 20 games in total, was remembered with 8 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats.

