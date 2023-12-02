Spanish La League: Real remained their leadership

The leader has not changed in the 15th round of the Spanish Championship.

Idman.biz informs that Real won as a home team.

Madrid defeated Granada with a score of 2:0. The goals of the team were scored by Diaz and Rodrygo. After this victory, Real increased its points to 38. He has the same point in Girona, which defeated Valencia with a score of 3:1. According to the goal difference, the Madrid players are on the 1st place.

Spanish La Liga

15th round

Girona - Valencia - 3:1

Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano - 4:0

Real - Granada - 2:0

Idman.biz