3 December 2023
Spanish La League: Real remained their leadership

2 December 2023 23:37
Spanish La League: Real remained their leadership

The leader has not changed in the 15th round of the Spanish Championship.

Idman.biz informs that Real won as a home team.

Madrid defeated Granada with a score of 2:0. The goals of the team were scored by Diaz and Rodrygo. After this victory, Real increased its points to 38. He has the same point in Girona, which defeated Valencia with a score of 3:1. According to the goal difference, the Madrid players are on the 1st place.

Spanish La Liga
15th round
Girona - Valencia - 3:1
Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano - 4:0
Real - Granada - 2:0

Related news

The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS
2 December 22:19
The EURO-2024 draw has been made: Turkiye vs Portugal - GROUPS

The draw for the 2024 European Football Championship final round was made today
Germany are the U-17 World Champions
2 December 21:08
Germany are the U-17 World Champions

The U-17 World Championship has over. Germany defeated France on penalties and lifted their first U17 World Cup title. Idman.biz reports with referring to ESPN that Paris Brunner was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's outstanding player. Idman.biz

The "Bayern" match has been postponed
2 December 15:29
The "Bayern" match has been postponed

The German Bundesliga match "Bavaria" - "Union" scheduled to be held today has been postponed

Today’s transfer gossips
1 December 17:31
Today’s transfer gossips

The transfer rumors about Estevao, Jota, Dragusin, Guirassy, Sancho

Griezmann became LaLiga's best player at 32
1 December 16:32
Griezmann became LaLiga's best player at 32

He has regained his form and won back the fans with becoming the best player in LaLiga.
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO
1 December 09:12
Europa League: Goal show in Marseille - VIDEO

UEFA Europa League V round matches took place

Most read

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO
30 November 19:11
Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team won the first place in freestyle wrestling
Everton face another points deduction EVERTON
30 November 18:07
Everton face another points deduction EVERTON

Could be hit with a further points deduction this season if club are found guilty of new rule break
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.