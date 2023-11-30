Everton face another points deduction EVERTON

Like the other 19 Premier League clubs, the Toffees must submit their 2022-23 season accounts to League chiefs by the end of the year.

Idman.biz reports according to “The Sun” that another points deduction could be coming for Sean Dyche's Everton. The Toffees have already been hit with a ten-point deduction.

It should be noted that Goodison outfit formally appeals tomorrow against the unprecedented 10-point penalty imposed by an independent commission, it emerged there are internal fears that another breach could be detailed by the latest accounts.

Under Prem profitability and sustainability rules, clubs are limited to losses of £105m over a three season period.

