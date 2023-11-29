Controversial draw for PSG, "Atletico" and "Barcelona" in the next round - VIDEO

The fifth round of the Champions League group stage has started.

Idman.biz reports that the central match took place in Milan.

Barcelona was defeated by "Borussia" Dortmund in a home match. The visiting team won 3:1 in a productive match. 3 points advanced the representative of Germany to the 1/8 finals. In the other match of Group F, PSG played a draw with Newcastle at home. They escaped defeat thanks to a penalty in the 90th + 8th minute. One point kept them in the second place. A point in the last meeting in Dortmund may be enough for the team.

"Lazio" faced the last group "Celtic". The victory promoted the hosts to the second place. After defeating Feyenoord, "Atletico" managed to take the first two places in the group.

The winner of the tournament "Manchester City" won its 5th victory in a row. Although "City" lost 0:2, they showed great determination.

Having defeated "Porto", "Barcelona" coped with the task of advancing to the next round.

Champions League

Group stage, V round

November 28

Group E

21:45. "Lazio" - "Celtic" - 2:0

Goals: Immobile, 82; 85

00:00. "Feyenoord" - "Atletico" - 1:3

Goals: Wieffer, 77. Geertruida, 14 (own goal). Hermoso, 57. Jimenez, 81 (own goal)

Score: "Atletico" - 11, "Lazio" - 10, "Feyenoord" - 6, "Celtic" - 1 point.

Group F

00:00. "Milan" - "Borussia" D - 1:3

Goals: Chukwueze, 37 - Reus, 10. Bynoe-Gittens, 59. Adeyemi, 69

00:00. PSG - "Newcastle" - 1:1

Goals: Mbappe, 90+8 - Isak, 24

Scores: "Borussia" - 10, PSG - 7, "Newcastle" - 5, "Milan" - 5 points.

Group G

00:00. "Manchester City" - "Leipzig" - 3:2

Goals: Haaland, 55. Foden, 70. Alvarez, 87 - Openda, 13; 33

00:00. "Young Boys" - "Srvena Zvezda" - 2:0

Goals: Nedelykovic, 8. Blum, 29

Score: "Manchester City" - 15, "Leipzig" - 9, "Young Boys" - 4, "Srvena Zvezda" - 1 point.

Group H

9:45 p.m. "Shakhtar" - "Antwerp" - 1:0

Goal: Matviyenko, 12

00:00. "Barcelona" - "Porto" - 2:1

Goals: Cancelo, 32. Joao Felix, 57 - Pepe, 30

Score: "Barcelona" - 12, "Porto" - 9, "Shakhtar" - 9, "Antwerp" - 0 points.

