Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner is a shock transfer target for Manchester United

Idman.biz reports with referring to ESPN that Werner, 27, has been linked with a loan move to a variety of interested clubs in January, including Real Madrid, but there is a rumour that the German will prefer to see out the season at RB Leipzig before making a permanent move.

It should be noted that he managed to register 16 goals last season back in the Bundesliga.

Idman.biz