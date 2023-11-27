The program of the visit of "Qarabag" to Norway has been announced

The program of the visit for game of "Qarabag" and "Molde" in the European League has been announced.

According to the information given to Idman.biz by the club, the champion of Azerbaijan will leave for Norway on November 29.

Gurban Gurbanov's team, which will be the guest of "Molde" within the V round of the European League group stage, will hold its last pre-match training session in Baku. The training will take place on November 28 in "Azersun Arena". The training process will start at 18:30.

The press conference with the participation of head coach Gurban Gurbanov will take place in Norway. The event, which will be held on November 29, will start at 22:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that the match to be held on November 30 at "Molde" stadium will start at 00:00 Baku time.

Aytaj Shiraliyeva

Idman.biz