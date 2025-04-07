Van Dijk confirms progress on new Liverpool deal: “We are in talks”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that negotiations are underway for a new contract at Anfield.

Idman.biz, citing Fabrizio Romano, reports that the Dutch defender announced an optimistic update on his future:

“We’re making progress for my new deal here.

“I love the club, I love the fans… we’re working on it as there’s progress. We are in talks.”

Van Dijk’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire in June 2025, but both the player and the club appear keen to extend the relationship.

Since joining the Reds in January 2018, van Dijk has become a cornerstone of the team, helping Liverpool secure Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Club World Cup titles during his tenure

Idman.biz