7 April 2025
EN

Van Dijk confirms progress on new Liverpool deal: “We are in talks”

World football
News
7 April 2025 16:05
43
Van Dijk confirms progress on new Liverpool deal: “We are in talks”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that negotiations are underway for a new contract at Anfield.

Idman.biz, citing Fabrizio Romano, reports that the Dutch defender announced an optimistic update on his future:

“We’re making progress for my new deal here.

“I love the club, I love the fans… we’re working on it as there’s progress. We are in talks.”

Van Dijk’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire in June 2025, but both the player and the club appear keen to extend the relationship.

Since joining the Reds in January 2018, van Dijk has become a cornerstone of the team, helping Liverpool secure Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Club World Cup titles during his tenure

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Liverpool set unwanted record in Fulham defeat
09:30
Football

Liverpool set unwanted record in Fulham defeat

Liverpool have matched an unwanted record not seen in four years
Three away wins out of five in Ligue 1 - Matchday 28 recap
09:18
Football

Three away wins out of five in Ligue 1 - Matchday 28 recap

Matchday 28 in France’s Ligue 1 saw visiting teams dominate the day’s action

Last-gasp winner secures gritty away victory for Atlético - VIDEO
09:10
Football

Last-gasp winner secures gritty away victory for Atlético - VIDEO

Matchday 30 of Spain’s LaLiga delivered thrilling moments and standout performances

Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO
09:00
Football

Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy’s Serie A brought a series of tightly contested encounters

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City

Most read

Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end