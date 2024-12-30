Inter and its followers

The longest winning streaks in the history of Italian championships have been announced.
IFFHS has compiled a list of winners of at least 10 consecutive matches in the A series, Idman.biz reports.
Atalanta, whose series was broken last week, has joined those who have won 11 or more matches. This is the 12th time such an event has happened. The number of series with at least 10 victories is 19.
The absolute record of the competition held since 1929 belongs to Inter, which won 17 times in 2006-07.
|
Place
|
Team
|
Victory
|
First victory
|
Last victory
|
1
|
Inter
|
17
|
25.10.2006
|
25.02.2007
|
2
|
Yuventus
|
15
|
31.10.2015
|
13.02.2016
|
3
|
Juventus
|
13
|
07.04.2014
|
05.10.2014
|
4
|
Napoli
|
13
|
30.04.2017
|
14.10.2017
|
5
|
Juventus
|
12
|
27.10.2013
|
18.01.2014
|
6
|
Juventus
|
12
|
17.12.2017
|
14.03.2018
|
7
|
Rome
|
11
|
21.12.2005
|
26.02.2006
|
8
|
Rome
|
11
|
19.05.2013
|
31.10.2013
|
9
|
Lazio
|
11
|
27.10.2019
|
18.01.2020
|
10
|
Inter
|
11
|
30.01.2021
|
11.04.2021
|
11
|
Napoli
|
11
|
03.09.2022
|
12.11.2022
|
12
|
Atalanta
|
11
|
05.10.2024
|
22.12.2024
|
13
|
Juventus
|
10
|
28.03.1932
|
05.06.1932
|
14
|
Bologna
|
10
|
24.11.1963
|
02.02.1964
|
15
|
Milan
|
10
|
28.01.1951
|
01.04.1951
|
16
|
Juventus
|
10
|
29.05.2005
|
26.10.2005
|
17
|
Juventus
|
10
|
28.02.2016
|
01.05.2016
|
18
|
Napoli
|
10
|
16.12.2017
|
26.02.2018
|
19
|
Inter
|
10
|
06.01.2024
|
09.03.2024
