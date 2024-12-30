Inter and its followers

The longest winning streaks in the history of Italian championships have been announced.

IFFHS has compiled a list of winners of at least 10 consecutive matches in the A series, Idman.biz reports.

Atalanta, whose series was broken last week, has joined those who have won 11 or more matches. This is the 12th time such an event has happened. The number of series with at least 10 victories is 19.

The absolute record of the competition held since 1929 belongs to Inter, which won 17 times in 2006-07.

Place Team Victory First victory Last victory 1 Inter 17 25.10.2006 25.02.2007 2 Yuventus 15 31.10.2015 13.02.2016 3 Juventus 13 07.04.2014 05.10.2014 4 Napoli 13 30.04.2017 14.10.2017 5 Juventus 12 27.10.2013 18.01.2014 6 Juventus 12 17.12.2017 14.03.2018 7 Rome 11 21.12.2005 26.02.2006 8 Rome 11 19.05.2013 31.10.2013 9 Lazio 11 27.10.2019 18.01.2020 10 Inter 11 30.01.2021 11.04.2021 11 Napoli 11 03.09.2022 12.11.2022 12 Atalanta 11 05.10.2024 22.12.2024 13 Juventus 10 28.03.1932 05.06.1932 14 Bologna 10 24.11.1963 02.02.1964 15 Milan 10 28.01.1951 01.04.1951 16 Juventus 10 29.05.2005 26.10.2005 17 Juventus 10 28.02.2016 01.05.2016 18 Napoli 10 16.12.2017 26.02.2018 19 Inter 10 06.01.2024 09.03.2024

