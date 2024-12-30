Inter and its followers

30 December 2024
The longest winning streaks in the history of Italian championships have been announced.

IFFHS has compiled a list of winners of at least 10 consecutive matches in the A series, Idman.biz reports.

Atalanta, whose series was broken last week, has joined those who have won 11 or more matches. This is the 12th time such an event has happened. The number of series with at least 10 victories is 19.

The absolute record of the competition held since 1929 belongs to Inter, which won 17 times in 2006-07.

Place

Team

Victory

First victory

Last victory

1

Inter

17

25.10.2006

25.02.2007

2

Yuventus

15

31.10.2015

13.02.2016

3

Juventus

13

07.04.2014

05.10.2014

4

Napoli

13

30.04.2017

14.10.2017

5

Juventus

12

27.10.2013

18.01.2014

6

Juventus

12

17.12.2017

14.03.2018

7

Rome

11

21.12.2005

26.02.2006

8

Rome

11

19.05.2013

31.10.2013

9

Lazio

11

27.10.2019

18.01.2020

10

Inter

11

30.01.2021

11.04.2021

11

Napoli

11

03.09.2022

12.11.2022

12

Atalanta

11

05.10.2024

22.12.2024

13

Juventus

10

28.03.1932

05.06.1932

14

Bologna

10

24.11.1963

02.02.1964

15

Milan

10

28.01.1951

01.04.1951

16

Juventus

10

29.05.2005

26.10.2005

17

Juventus

10

28.02.2016

01.05.2016

18

Napoli

10

16.12.2017

26.02.2018

19

Inter

10

06.01.2024

09.03.2024

Idman.biz

