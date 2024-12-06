6 December 2024
Draw for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

6 December 2024 08:55
The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has been completed, marking a major milestone for the tournament set to feature 32 teams competing across eight groups.

The draw ceremony took place in Miami, USA, and the tournament is scheduled to run from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

Idman.biz reports that top clubs such as PSG, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are set to face off in highly competitive groups.

PSG (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), and Seattle Sounders (USA) will battle for supremacy. Bayern Munich (Germany), Boca Juniors (Argentina), and Benfica (Portugal) are the favorites to claim the top two spots.

The draw favored Real Madrid (Spain), who will face Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), and Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).

Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA).
Group B: PSG (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA).
Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal).
Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Esperance (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), León (Mexico).
Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Monterrey (Mexico), Inter Milan (Italy).
Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).
Group G: Manchester City (England), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus (Italy).
Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).

