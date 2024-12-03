Bayern face Bayer in the DFB Cup Round of 16

Today, Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 of the German Cup.

According to Idman.biz, Bayern's key striker, Harry Kane, who is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 14 goals, is expected to miss this match.

Bayern has been unable to defeat Bayer for the past two years. In the last four encounters between the two teams, Leverkusen has won two, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena and is set to kick off at 23:45 Baku time.

