A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe.

According to Idman.biz, the chaos was sparked by a controversial decision from the referee, which led to fan protests escalating into a massive brawl.

As a result, it has been reported that nearly 100 fans lost their lives.

The match was the final of the national cup, held in honor of the country's military leader, Mamadu Dumbiya. Due to the violent unrest, the game was abruptly halted.

