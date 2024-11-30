Scandal in the Conference League match

Legiya club has complained to UEFA about the banner displayed by local fans in the game against Omonia in Cyprus within the framework of the Conference League.

The official website of the representative of Poland published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Before the start of the match, the Cypriot fans hung a banner with the inscription January 17, 1945, the Red Army liberated Warsaw.

The scandalous behavior of Omonia fans was aimed at distorting the truth. On behalf of the club and those who sacrificed their lives in the fight for the freedom of Warsaw and Poland, we contacted UEFA immediately after the match and demanded a strict response," Legia said in a statement.

The match ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the guests.

Idman.biz