The president of Beşiktaş club, Hasan Arat, has resigned from his position.

According to Idman.biz, the Istanbul club announced this on their social media accounts.

Hasan Arat had also resigned from his position as head of the football department two days earlier.

The 65-year-old former basketball player was elected as Beşiktaş's president on December 5, 2023. Arat had played for the Beşiktaş basketball team from 1977 to 1982.

Idman.biz