17 players nominated for 2024 Best Men's Player award

The Globe Soccer Awards has announced the nominees for the 2024 Best Men's Player award.
According to Idman.biz, the final list includes 17 players.
- Jude Bellingham: 1.5%
- Dani Carvajal: 1.2%
- Antoine Griezmann: 0.6%
- Viktor Gyökeres: 1.3%
- Erling Haaland: 1%
- Harry Kane: 0.5%
- Toni Kroos: 0.6%
- Robert Lewandowski: 1.1%
- Ademola Lookman: 0.6%
- Lautaro Martínez: 0.6%
- Kylian Mbappé: 1.2%
- Lionel Messi: 2%
- Cole Palmer: 0.6%
- Rodri: 1.1%
- Cristiano Ronaldo: 32.9%
- Mohamed Salah: 49%
- Vinícius Júnior: 2.9%
- Lamine Yamal: 1.2%
The initial list included 33 players.
