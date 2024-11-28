Van Nistelrooy set to be appointed Leicester City manager

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly close to being appointed as the head coach of Leicester City.

According to Idman.biz, Leicester sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday.

English media outlets suggest the club may announce the Dutch coach’s appointment today. Van Nistelrooy started the season as an assistant coach to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Following his compatriot's dismissal, Van Nistelrooy briefly managed the Red Devils for a few games but was not retained by the new head coach, Ruben Amorim.

The Foxes are currently in 16th place with 10 points after 12 rounds.

