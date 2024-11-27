Basaksehir faces Petrocub in Conference League

The second half of the UEFA Conference League league phase kicks off today.

As reported by Idman.biz, the first match of Matchday 4 will take place in Turkiye, where Basaksehir, currently in the outsider group, will host the bottom-placed Petrocub.

Match Details:

• Date: November 27, 2024

• Time: 19:30

• Match: Basaksehir vs Petrocub

Rank Team Pl W D L GD Pts 1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 16-3 9 2 Legion 3 3 0 0 8-0 9 3 Jagiellonia 3 3 0 0 7-1 9 4 Rapid Wien 3 3 0 0 6-1 9 5 Vitoria 3 3 0 0 7-3 9 6 Heidenheim 3 3 0 0 5-1 9 7 Shamrock Rovers 3 2 1 0 7-3 7 8 Fiorentina 3 2 0 1 7-4 6 9 Pafos 3 2 0 1 5-2 6 10 Olympia L 3 2 0 1 5-2 6 11 Lugano 3 2 0 1 5-4 6 12 Hearts 3 2 0 1 4-3 6 13 Gent 3 2 0 1 5-5 6 14 Vikingur 3 2 0 1 5-5 6 15 Circle Bruges 3 1 1 1 7-5 4 16 Djurgardens 3 1 1 1 5-5 4 17 APOEL 3 1 1 1 3-3 4 18 Betis 3 1 1 1 3-3 4 19 Borac 3 1 1 1 2-3 4 20 Celje 3 1 0 2 7-6 3 21 Omonia 3 1 0 2 4-3 3 22 Molde 3 1 0 2 4-5 3 23 Backa Topola 3 1 0 2 4-5 3 24 TNS 3 1 0 2 3-4 3 25 Astana 3 1 0 2 1-3 3 26 HIC 3 1 0 2 1-5 3 27 St. Gallen 3 1 0 2 6-11 3 28 Noah 3 1 0 2 2-9 3 29 Copenhagen 3 0 2 1 4-5 2 30 LASK 3 0 2 1 2-4 2 31 Panathinaikos 3 0 1 2 3-7 1 32 Basaksehir 3 0 1 2 4-9 1 33 Mlada Boleslav 3 0 0 3 1-5 0 34 Dinamo Minsk 3 0 0 3 1-7 0 35 Larne 3 0 0 3 2-9 0 36 Petrocub 3 0 0 3 1-9 0

Idman.biz