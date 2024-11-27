Basaksehir faces Petrocub in Conference League

The second half of the UEFA Conference League league phase kicks off today.
As reported by Idman.biz, the first match of Matchday 4 will take place in Turkiye, where Basaksehir, currently in the outsider group, will host the bottom-placed Petrocub.
Match Details:
• Date: November 27, 2024
• Time: 19:30
• Match: Basaksehir vs Petrocub
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Pl
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Chelsea
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
16-3
|
9
|
2
|
Legion
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
8-0
|
9
|
3
|
Jagiellonia
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
7-1
|
9
|
4
|
Rapid Wien
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
6-1
|
9
|
5
|
Vitoria
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
7-3
|
9
|
6
|
Heidenheim
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
5-1
|
9
|
7
|
Shamrock Rovers
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7-3
|
7
|
8
|
Fiorentina
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7-4
|
6
|
9
|
Pafos
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5-2
|
6
|
10
|
Olympia L
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5-2
|
6
|
11
|
Lugano
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5-4
|
6
|
12
|
Hearts
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
4-3
|
6
|
13
|
Gent
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5-5
|
6
|
14
|
Vikingur
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
5-5
|
6
|
15
|
Circle Bruges
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
7-5
|
4
|
16
|
Djurgardens
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5-5
|
4
|
17
|
APOEL
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3-3
|
4
|
18
|
Betis
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3-3
|
4
|
19
|
Borac
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2-3
|
4
|
20
|
Celje
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
7-6
|
3
|
21
|
Omonia
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4-3
|
3
|
22
|
Molde
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4-5
|
3
|
23
|
Backa Topola
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4-5
|
3
|
24
|
TNS
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3-4
|
3
|
25
|
Astana
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1-3
|
3
|
26
|
HIC
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1-5
|
3
|
27
|
St. Gallen
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
6-11
|
3
|
28
|
Noah
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2-9
|
3
|
29
|
Copenhagen
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
4-5
|
2
|
30
|
LASK
|
3
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
2-4
|
2
|
31
|
Panathinaikos
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3-7
|
1
|
32
|
Basaksehir
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4-9
|
1
|
33
|
Mlada Boleslav
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1-5
|
0
|
34
|
Dinamo Minsk
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1-7
|
0
|
35
|
Larne
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2-9
|
0
|
36
|
Petrocub
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1-9
|
0
Idman.biz