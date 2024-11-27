Key facts from the historic Manchester City vs. Feyenoord match

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Feyenoord was packed with fascinating moments.

Idman.biz highlights five key facts from the match, as noted by the IFFHS:

Manchester City's defensive struggles: For the first time in 61 years, Manchester City conceded two or more goals in six consecutive matches across all competitions.

Unprecedented collapse in Champions League history: For the first time in Champions League history, a team that was leading by three or more goals until the 75th minute failed to win, with the match ending in a draw.

English clubs' struggles with big leads: This is the third time an English club has failed to secure victory after losing a three or greater goal lead in a Champions League match. Previously, Arsenal (against Anderlecht, Nov 4, 2014) and Liverpool (against Sevilla, Nov 21, 2017) experienced similar outcomes. All three incidents occurred in November.

Remarkable comebacks: For the fourth time in Champions League history, an away team erased a three-goal deficit to earn a draw. Similar comebacks occurred in the 2002/03 season (Liverpool vs Bazel), the 2014/15 season (Anderlecht vs Arsenal), and the 2023/24 season (Inter vs Benfica).

Manchester City's home dominance: Manchester City has gone unbeaten in 34 consecutive Champions League home matches: 29 wins and 5 draws. Their last loss at home came in September 2018 against Lyon.

