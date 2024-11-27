27 November 2024
Key facts from the historic Manchester City vs. Feyenoord match

27 November 2024 10:47
The Champions League match between Manchester City and Feyenoord was packed with fascinating moments.

Idman.biz highlights five key facts from the match, as noted by the IFFHS:

Manchester City's defensive struggles: For the first time in 61 years, Manchester City conceded two or more goals in six consecutive matches across all competitions.

Unprecedented collapse in Champions League history: For the first time in Champions League history, a team that was leading by three or more goals until the 75th minute failed to win, with the match ending in a draw.

English clubs' struggles with big leads: This is the third time an English club has failed to secure victory after losing a three or greater goal lead in a Champions League match. Previously, Arsenal (against Anderlecht, Nov 4, 2014) and Liverpool (against Sevilla, Nov 21, 2017) experienced similar outcomes. All three incidents occurred in November.

Remarkable comebacks: For the fourth time in Champions League history, an away team erased a three-goal deficit to earn a draw. Similar comebacks occurred in the 2002/03 season (Liverpool vs Bazel), the 2014/15 season (Anderlecht vs Arsenal), and the 2023/24 season (Inter vs Benfica).

Manchester City's home dominance: Manchester City has gone unbeaten in 34 consecutive Champions League home matches: 29 wins and 5 draws. Their last loss at home came in September 2018 against Lyon.

Idman.biz

