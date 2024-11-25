26 November 2024
Weekly Review: Guardiola suffers fourth 4-goal defeat

25 November 2024 14:26
This week, the football landscape saw several exciting developments across major European leagues, with pivotal matches shaping standings and narratives.

According to Idman.biz, Liverpool secured their third consecutive win, overcoming a deficit against Southampton to win 3-2, thanks to Mohamed Salah's brace.

Liverpool now leads the league with 31 points, 8 ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who suffered their third straight loss in a shocking 0-4 home defeat to Tottenham.

This marked Pep Guardiola’s fourth career defeat by a 4-goal margin.

Other notable results included:

Chelsea defeated Leicester 2-1 away.

Arsenal dominated Nottingham with a 3-0 home win.

Manchester United, under new coach Ruben Amorim, managed only a 1-1 draw against Ipswich despite an early lead.

Barcelona’s struggles continue as their winless streak extended to two games (34 points), allowing Real Madrid (30 points) to narrow the gap to just 4 points.

- Barcelona drew 2-2 with Celta after conceding two late goals.

- Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 victory over Leganés.

Atletico Madrid and Girona secured their third consecutive wins.

Napoli tops the table with 29 points but is closely pursued by Atalanta, Inter, Fiorentina, and Lazio, each with 28 points in Italian Serie A.

Napoli bounced back from a two-game winless streak to beat Roma 1-0.

Atalanta and Fiorentina claimed their 7th consecutive wins, while Lazio celebrated their 5th.

Juventus and Milan played to a 0-0 draw in their clash, with Juventus now at 25 points.

Bayern Munich continues their winning streak, securing their 5th consecutive victory (29 points) and maintaining a 6-point lead over 2nd-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern’s dominance in Bundesliga was echoed by Dortmund’s 4-0 thrashing of Freiburg.

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their 5th consecutive win, extending their lead with 32 points in French Ligue 1. They sit 6 points ahead of Monaco and 9 ahead of Marseille, who also recorded wins this week.

Europa League contenders Lyon extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches after a 1-1 draw with Reims.

In Turkish Super league, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce continued their winning streaks, with 34 and 29 points respectively, intensifying the title race.

Besiktas suffered a shock 2-4 home defeat against Goztepe despite leading by two goals. They are now winless in four matches, with 21 points.

Fans are eagerly awaiting high-profile Champions League clashes like Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, as well as league showdowns such as Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich and Liverpool vs. Manchester City this weekend.

