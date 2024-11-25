Arne Slot matches Premier League record after Liverpool win

Liverpool's head coach, Arne Slot, has matched a Premier League record.

According to Idman.biz, the Dutch coach is now the third manager to secure 10 wins in their first 12 games with a team. Slot's achievement comes after Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Southampton in round 12, marking their 10th win of the season. The team also has one draw and one loss.

Before Slot, only Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti managed to achieve this feat, both with Chelsea.

Currently, after 12 rounds, Liverpool sits at the top of the Premier League with 31 points.

Idman.biz