Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may be arrested in Switzerland.

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day, Idman.biz reports.

Haland broke the rules on October 25 in the canton of Vaud in western Switzerland. Erling must pay a fine of 60 francs. Otherwise, he faces the threat of arrest if he enters the country again.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge has been living in Switzerland since 2023.

Idman.biz