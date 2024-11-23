Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick in yesterday's match against Augsburg, now holds the record for reaching this milestone the fastest.

The Bayern Munich striker reached his 50th goal in just 43 matches, surpassing Erling Haaland's previous record. Haaland had scored his 50th goal in 50 games while playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Fastest Players to Score 50 Goals in the Bundesliga

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 43 matches

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 50 matches

3. Timo Konietzka (Borussia Dortmund, 1860 Munich) - 63 matches

4-5. Uwe Seeler (Hamburg) - 67 matches

Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich) - 67 matches

4. Rudolf Brunnenmeier (1860 Munich) - 70 matches

5. Horst Hrubesch (Rot-Weiß Erfurt, Hamburg) - 74 matches

6. Grafite (Wolfsburg) - 77 matches

7. Dieter Müller (Cologne) - 79 matches

10-11. Lothar Matthäus (Borussia Dortmund) - 80 matches

Christian Müller (Cologne, Karlsruher SC) - 80 matches

Idman.biz