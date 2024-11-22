Football coach shot to death in Turkiye

Ersin Aka, the coach of Çorluspor 1947 competing in Turkiye's 3rd Division, was attacked by an unknown assailant during a walk.

According to Idman.biz, citing Milliyet.com.tr, the incident occurred today at around 15:00 local time.

Aka was struck by a bullet from a handgun and collapsed to the ground. The assailant fled the scene immediately. The coach was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical intervention, his life could not be saved.

Police have started an investigation at the scene, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Idman.biz