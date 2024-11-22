Guardiola extends stay as Manchester City boss

Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Idman.biz reports that the agreement includes an option to further extend his tenure by an additional year at the end of the 2025/2026 season.

The Spanish tactician has been leading the team since 2016, during which the team has secured six Premier League titles and clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy once.

Guardiola’s continued presence signals Manchester City’s commitment to maintaining their dominance both domestically and in Europe.

