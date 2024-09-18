Champions League: Liverpool return from Milan with victory, 11 goals in Munich

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season has started today.
Idman.biz reports that 6 games were held in the competition to be held with the new system.
The last champion Real challenged Stuttgart. Madrid won 3:1.
The central match of the day was held in Italy. Milan scored an early goal in the match against Liverpool, but later conceded 3 balls.
The most productive match of the day, perhaps of the season, was recorded in Munich. Bayern defeated Dinamo Zagreb 9:2.
UEFA Champions League
17 September
1st round
20:45. Juventus - PSV - 3:1
20:45. Young Boys - Aston Villa - 0:3
23:00. Milan - Liverpool - 1:2
23:00. Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb - 9:2
23:00. Real - Stuttgart - 3:1
23:00. Sporting - Lille - 2:0
The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.
