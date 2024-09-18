Champions League: Liverpool return from Milan with victory, 11 goals in Munich

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season has started today.

Idman.biz reports that 6 games were held in the competition to be held with the new system.

The last champion Real challenged Stuttgart. Madrid won 3:1.

The central match of the day was held in Italy. Milan scored an early goal in the match against Liverpool, but later conceded 3 balls.

The most productive match of the day, perhaps of the season, was recorded in Munich. Bayern defeated Dinamo Zagreb 9:2.

UEFA Champions League

17 September

1st round

20:45. Juventus - PSV - 3:1

20:45. Young Boys - Aston Villa - 0:3

23:00. Milan - Liverpool - 1:2

23:00. Bayern - Dinamo Zagreb - 9:2

23:00. Real - Stuttgart - 3:1

23:00. Sporting - Lille - 2:0

The games of the first round will be held in 3 days.

Idman.biz