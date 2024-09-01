Galatasaray returned from Adana with 3 points

The next matches of the IV round took place in the Turkish Superliga.
Galatasaray won a great victory on the trip, Idman.biz reports.
Galatasaray defeated Adana Demirspor with a score of 5:1. Yellow Reds finished their 3rd match in the championship with 3 points.
Fenerbahce, which won a day ago, is ranked 1st with 10 points.
Turkish Super League
IV round
August 30
Fenerbahce - Alanyaspor - 3:0
August 31
Konyaspor - Kayserispor - 0:0
Rizaspor - Kasımpaşa - 0:1
Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray - 1:5
Goztepe - Bodrumspor - 2:0
September 1
Basaksehir- Antalyaspor
Eyupspor - Trabzonspor
Besiktas - Sivasspor
Hatayspor - Samsunspor
Idman.biz