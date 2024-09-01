Galatasaray returned from Adana with 3 points

The next matches of the IV round took place in the Turkish Superliga.

Galatasaray won a great victory on the trip, Idman.biz reports.

Galatasaray defeated Adana Demirspor with a score of 5:1. Yellow Reds finished their 3rd match in the championship with 3 points.

Fenerbahce, which won a day ago, is ranked 1st with 10 points.

Turkish Super League

IV round

August 30

Fenerbahce - Alanyaspor - 3:0

August 31

Konyaspor - Kayserispor - 0:0

Rizaspor - Kasımpaşa - 0:1

Adana Demirspor - Galatasaray - 1:5

Goztepe - Bodrumspor - 2:0

September 1

Basaksehir- Antalyaspor

Eyupspor - Trabzonspor

Besiktas - Sivasspor

Hatayspor - Samsunspor

