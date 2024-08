The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today.

The participants of the tournament, which will be held in a new format, have recognized their opponents, Idman.biz reports.

Each of the 36 participating teams will play 6 matches. Three of the matches with different opponents will take place at home and three away.

The first 8 places in the stage that will start in September will advance to the 1/8 finals. The 9th-24th place holders will play in the playoffs.

Idman.biz