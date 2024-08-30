Europe League: Besiktas in the League stage

Today, the return matches of the playoffs were held in the Europa League.

The winner has been determined in 12 pairs, Idman.biz reports.

Turkey Besiktas met with Lugano at the stage when there was no representative of Azerbaijan. Istanbulites won at home with a score of 5:1.

Qarabag who said goodbye to the Champions League, will compete in the League stage of the European League.

European League

Playoff round

Answer games

August 29

21:00. Elfsborg - Molde - 0:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 4:2

First match - 1:0

21:00. APOEL - RFSH - 2:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 2:4

First match – 1:2

21:00. Petrocub - Ludogorets - 1:2

First match - 0:4

22:00. Anderlecht - Dinamo Mn - 1:0

First match - 1:0

22:00. Ajax - Jagiellonia - 3:0

First match - 4:1

22:00. Besiktas - Lugano - 5:1

First match - 3:3

22:30. FCSB – LASK - 1:0

First match – 1:1

22:45. Hearts - Victoria PL - 0:1

First match - 0:1

23:00. Borats - Ferentsvaros - 0:0, a.v. 1:1, pen. 2:3

First match - 0:0

23:00. Rapid V - Braga

First match - 1:2

23:00. Shamrock Rovers - PAOK

First match - 0:4

23:00. Bačka Topola - Maccabi TA

First match - 0:3

