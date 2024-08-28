28 August 2024
EN

The football player who lost consciousness died

World football
News
28 August 2024 16:37
21
The football player who lost consciousness died

The football player who fainted during the Copa Libertadores match has died.

Idman.biz informs that Juan Izquierdo, the midfielder of Uruguay's Nacional club, died at the age of 27.

He lost consciousness and fell to the ground during the 1/8 final round of the Libertadores Cup between Sao Paulo and Nacional. A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital. It was not possible to save Juan's life, who remained under medical supervision for several days.

Due to his fainting, all the matches of the Uruguayan Championship scheduled to be held last week were postponed.

Idman.biz

Related news

After 10 years
18:15
World football

After 10 years

Hansi-Dieter Flick started his Barcelona career with three wins
Champions League: The last tickets are waiting for the owner
10:49
World football

Champions League: The last tickets are waiting for the owner

The Champions League playoff round will be concluded today
Olmo gave Barca 3 points
09:29
World football

Olmo gave Barca 3 points

Two matches of the III round took place in the Spanish La Liga
Galatasaray said goodbye to the Champions League
09:00
World football

Galatasaray said goodbye to the Champions League

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage have started
Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
Sven-Goran Eriksson is dead
26 August 17:03
World football

Sven-Goran Eriksson is dead

The Swedish coach died after a long illness

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze
26 August 09:00
Wrestling

World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"
Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players
26 August 13:12
Azerbaijan football

Dinamo will come to Baku with injured players

Dinamo Zagreb, the opponent of Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, will come to Baku with a full team