The football player who lost consciousness died

The football player who fainted during the Copa Libertadores match has died.

Idman.biz informs that Juan Izquierdo, the midfielder of Uruguay's Nacional club, died at the age of 27.

He lost consciousness and fell to the ground during the 1/8 final round of the Libertadores Cup between Sao Paulo and Nacional. A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was brought to the hospital. It was not possible to save Juan's life, who remained under medical supervision for several days.

Due to his fainting, all the matches of the Uruguayan Championship scheduled to be held last week were postponed.

