All matches of the championship have been postponed

All matches of the Uruguayan championship scheduled for this week have been postponed.

This decision was made by the Uruguayan Football Federation, Idman.biz reports.

It was caused by the incident between San Paulo and Nasional in the 1/8 final stage of the Libertadores Cup. In that match, the defender Juan Iscriero fainted and fell to the ground. A heart rhythm disorder was detected in the football player who was taken to the hospital.

The condition of Juan, who is currently undergoing treatment, is stable.

Idman.biz