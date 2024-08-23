Although Besiktas scored 3 goals...

Today, the first matches of the play-off stage of the Europa League were held.

12 matches took place in the continent's second-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Besiktas, the representative of brother Turkiye, met with Lugano. The first match organized in Switzerland was successful. 6 goals were scored. In the match, which ended with a score of 3:3, the black eagles could not protect the advantage of two goals.

Ludogorets, Ajax and Maccabi won the first match and will go to the return match with a favorable result.

European League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 22

21:00. LASK – FCSB - 1:1

21:00. Molde - Elfsborg - 0:1

21:00. RFSH – APOEL - 2:1

21:00. Victoria PL - Harts - 1:0

21:30. PAOK - Shamrock Rovers - 4:0

22:00. Ludogorets - Petrocub - 4:0

22:00. Maccabi TA - Bačka Topola - 3:0

22:30. Lugano - Besiktas - 3:3

22:45. Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht - 0:1

22:45. Jagiellonia - Ajax - 1:4

23:00. Ferentsvaros - Borats - 0:0

23:30. Braga - Rapid V - 2:1

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

Idman.biz