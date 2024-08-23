23 August 2024
EN

Although Besiktas scored 3 goals...

World football
News
23 August 2024 09:49
32
Although Besiktas scored 3 goals...

Today, the first matches of the play-off stage of the Europa League were held.

12 matches took place in the continent's second-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Besiktas, the representative of brother Turkiye, met with Lugano. The first match organized in Switzerland was successful. 6 goals were scored. In the match, which ended with a score of 3:3, the black eagles could not protect the advantage of two goals.

Ludogorets, Ajax and Maccabi won the first match and will go to the return match with a favorable result.

European League
Playoff stage
First matches
August 22
21:00. LASK – FCSB - 1:1
21:00. Molde - Elfsborg - 0:1
21:00. RFSH – APOEL - 2:1
21:00. Victoria PL - Harts - 1:0
21:30. PAOK - Shamrock Rovers - 4:0
22:00. Ludogorets - Petrocub - 4:0
22:00. Maccabi TA - Bačka Topola - 3:0
22:30. Lugano - Besiktas - 3:3
22:45. Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht - 0:1
22:45. Jagiellonia - Ajax - 1:4
23:00. Ferentsvaros - Borats - 0:0
23:30. Braga - Rapid V - 2:1

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Goal show in Krakow
09:00
World football

Goal show in Krakow

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League were concluded
22 matches in the Conference League
22 August 14:22
World football

22 matches in the Conference League

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League will be concluded
Europa League: Swiss test of Besiktas
22 August 12:24
World football

Europa League: Swiss test of Besiktas

Today, the first matches of the play-off stage in the Europa League will be held
Champions League: Galatasaray returns defeated from Switzerland
22 August 09:29
World football

Champions League: Galatasaray returns defeated from Switzerland

Champions League playoff stage continues
Conference League: Amazing win over Gimarayesh
22 August 09:00
World football

Conference League: Amazing win over Gimarayesh

Another match was played in the playoffs of the Conference League
Transfer worth 50 million from Chelsea
21 August 17:59
World football

Transfer worth 50 million from Chelsea

A 7-year contract was signed with him

Most read

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO
20 August 15:26
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Meeting with licensees in the Taekwondo Federation - PHOTO

The head coach of the team, Farid Taghizade, said that the parataekwondo players are in good shape and expressed his expectations from the Paralympics
40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship
20 August 18:49
Chess

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic
Sabah went to Lithuania
20 August 14:57
Basketball

Sabah went to Lithuania

Sabah club, consisting of men's basketball players, went to a training camp
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees