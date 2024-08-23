Goal show in Krakow

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League were concluded.

22 matches were held in the continent's third-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan representative Zire lost to Omonia in Cyprus with a score of 0:6. Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Basaksehir played their first match at the stage. Both teams returned from the trip with a score of 0:0.

The most productive result of the day was recorded in Krakow. Visla lost to Cerkl Brugge with a score of 1:6.

Conference League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 22

20:00. Legia - Drita - 2:0

20:00. Mlada Boleslav - Paksi - 2:2

20:00. Punik - Selye - 1:0

20:30. Panevejis – TNS - 0:3

21:00. Brann - Astana - 2:0

21:00. Hacken - Heidenheim - 1:2

21:00. Copenhagen - Kilmarnock - 2:0

21:00. Omonia - Zire - 6:0

21:00. Jurgorden- Maribor - 1:0

21:30. CFR - Paphos - 1:0

22:00. Rijaka - Olympia - 1:0

22:00. Fiorentina - Puskash Academy - 3:3

22:00. Krivbass - Betis - 0:2

22:00. Vikingur - Santa Coloma - 5:0

22:15. Partizan - Gent - 0:1

22:30. Visla K - Cerkle Brugge - 1:6

22:45. Klaksvik - HIK - 2:2

22:45. St. Patricks - Basaksehir - 0:0

23:00. Lincoln - Larne - 2:1

23:00. Chelsea - Servett - 2:0

23:00. Lance - Panathinaikos - 2:1

23:00. St. Gallen - Trabzonspor - 0:0

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

Idman.biz