22 August 2024
EN

22 matches in the Conference League

World football
News
22 August 2024 14:22
24
Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League will be concluded.

22 matches will be held in the continent's third-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan representative Zire will meet with Omonia in Cyprus. Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Basaksehir will play their first match in the stage.

Conference League
Playoff stage
First matches
August 22

20:00. Legia - Drita
20:00. Mlada Boleslav- Paksi
20:00. Punik - Selye
20:30. Panevejis – TNS
21:00. Brann - Astana
21:00. Hacken - Heidenheim
21:00. Copenhagen - Kilmarnock
21:00. Omonia - Zire
21:00. Jurgorden - Maribor
21:30. CFR - Paphos
22:00. Rijeka - Olympia
22:00. Fiorentina - Puskas Akademia
22:00. Kryvbas - Betis
22:00. Vikingur - Santa Coloma
22:15. Partizan - Gent
22:30. Visla K - Circle Brugge
22:45. Klaksvik – HIK
22:45. St. Patricks - Basaksehir
23:00. Lincoln - Larne
23:00. Chelsea - Servet
23:00. Lance - Panathinaikos
23:00. St. Gallen - Trabzonspor

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

