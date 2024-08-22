22 matches in the Conference League

Today, the first matches of the playoff stage in the Conference League will be concluded.

22 matches will be held in the continent's third-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan representative Zire will meet with Omonia in Cyprus. Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Basaksehir will play their first match in the stage.

Conference League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 22

20:00. Legia - Drita

20:00. Mlada Boleslav- Paksi

20:00. Punik - Selye

20:30. Panevejis – TNS

21:00. Brann - Astana

21:00. Hacken - Heidenheim

21:00. Copenhagen - Kilmarnock

21:00. Omonia - Zire

21:00. Jurgorden - Maribor

21:30. CFR - Paphos

22:00. Rijeka - Olympia

22:00. Fiorentina - Puskas Akademia

22:00. Kryvbas - Betis

22:00. Vikingur - Santa Coloma

22:15. Partizan - Gent

22:30. Visla K - Circle Brugge

22:45. Klaksvik – HIK

22:45. St. Patricks - Basaksehir

23:00. Lincoln - Larne

23:00. Chelsea - Servet

23:00. Lance - Panathinaikos

23:00. St. Gallen - Trabzonspor

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

