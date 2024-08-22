Europa League: Swiss test of Besiktas

Today, the first matches of the play-off stage in the Europa League will be held.
12 matches will be held in the continent's second-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.
Besiktas, the representative of brother Turkiye, will face Lugano. The first match will be held in Switzerland.
Europa League
Playoff stage
First matches
August 22
21:00. LASK – FCSB
21:00. Molde - Elfsborg
21:00. RFSH – APOEL
21:00. Victoria Pl - Harts
21:30. PAOK - Shamrock Rovers
22:00. Ludogorets - Petrokub
22:00. Maccabi FC - Bačka Topola
22:30. Lugano - Besiktas
22:45. Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht
22:45. Jagiellonia - Ajax
23:00. Ferentsvaros - Borats
23:30. Braga - Rapid V
The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.
Idman.biz