Europa League: Swiss test of Besiktas

Today, the first matches of the play-off stage in the Europa League will be held.

12 matches will be held in the continent's second-class club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Besiktas, the representative of brother Turkiye, will face Lugano. The first match will be held in Switzerland.

Europa League

Playoff stage

First matches

August 22

21:00. LASK – FCSB

21:00. Molde - Elfsborg

21:00. RFSH – APOEL

21:00. Victoria Pl - Harts

21:30. PAOK - Shamrock Rovers

22:00. Ludogorets - Petrokub

22:00. Maccabi FC - Bačka Topola

22:30. Lugano - Besiktas

22:45. Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht

22:45. Jagiellonia - Ajax

23:00. Ferentsvaros - Borats

23:30. Braga - Rapid V

The return matches of the playoffs will be held on August 29.

