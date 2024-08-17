Unattainable RECORD for Ronaldo

The players who have played the most games in domestic competitions in their club career have been announced.

the table of IFFHS includes at least 800 matches.

Brazilian Fabio heads the list. He played 1073 matches. English goalkeeper Peter Shilton appeared in 1052 matches, Brazilian Rogerio Seni in 1023 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just entered the list. He played his 800th match three days ago. The anniversary of the Portuguese star of Al-Nasr coincided with the Super Cup match with Al-Tawuun (2:0).

In the list of 16 players, only Fabio and Ronaldo continue their careers. There is a difference of 273 games between them.

Idman.biz