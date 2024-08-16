12 match-ups in the Europa League

All pairs of the playoffs in the Europa League have been determined.

12 duels will take place in this round, Idman.biz reports.

Turkish representative Besiktas will face Swiss Lugano. In the playoff, the owner of 12 tickets to the League stage will be determined.

European League

Playoffs

Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht

Jagiellonia - Ajax

Ludogorets - Petrocub

Lugano - Besiktas

LASK – FCSB

RFS – APOEL

Maccabi - Bachka Tobola

PAOK - Shamrock Rovers

Ferentsvaros - Borats

Molde - Elfsborg

Braga - Rapid V

Victoria Pl - Hearts

The playoff games will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz