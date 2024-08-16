12 match-ups in the Europa League

All pairs of the playoffs in the Europa League have been determined.
12 duels will take place in this round, Idman.biz reports.
Turkish representative Besiktas will face Swiss Lugano. In the playoff, the owner of 12 tickets to the League stage will be determined.
European League
Playoffs
Dinamo Mn - Anderlecht
Jagiellonia - Ajax
Ludogorets - Petrocub
Lugano - Besiktas
LASK – FCSB
RFS – APOEL
Maccabi - Bachka Tobola
PAOK - Shamrock Rovers
Ferentsvaros - Borats
Molde - Elfsborg
Braga - Rapid V
Victoria Pl - Hearts
The playoff games will be held on August 22 and 29.
Idman.biz