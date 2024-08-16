Conference League: Basaksehir in the next round

The III qualification stage of the Conference League has been concluded.

26 matches were held today within the framework of return matches, Idman.biz reports.

Sheriff, who beat Zire in the European League, said goodbye to European cups. The representative of Moldova lost to Olympia by the results of two matches. Basaksehir did not have any difficulties in meetings with Iberia. Turks won both matches.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 15

20:00. Flora - Vikingur - 1:2

First match - 1:1

20:00. Legia - Brondbu - 1:1

First match – 3:2

20:00. Pyunik - Ordabasy - 1:0

First match – 1:0

20:00. Sabah - St. Patrick's - 0:1

First match – 0:1

20:30. Zire - Osijek - 2:2, p.v. 0:0, pen. 2:1

First match – 1:1

21:00. Banik - Copenhagen - 2:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 1:2

First match – 0:1

21:00. Brann - St. Mirren - 3:1

First match - 1:1

21:00. CFR - Maccabi PT - 1:0

First match – 1:0

21:00. Jurgorden - Ilves - 3:1

First match – 1:1

21:00. Sheriff - Olympia - 0:1

First match – 0:3

21:00. Hapoel BC - Mlada Boleslav - 2:4

First match - 1:1

21:30. Paphos - CSKA 1984 - 4:0

First match – 1:2

21:00. Tromse - Kilmarnock - 0:1

First match - 2:2

21:30. AEK Athens - Noah - 1:0

First match – 1:3

21:45. Basaksehir - Iberia - 2:0

First match – 1:0

22:00. Drita - Auda - 1:0, a.v. 2:1

First match – 0:1

22:00. Vojvodina - Maribor - 1:0, a.v. 0:0, pen. 2:4

First match – 1:2

22:00. Zrinski - Botev - 2:0

First match - 1:2

22:30. Gent - Silkeborg - 2:2, a.v. 1:0

First match - 2:2

22:30. Slašk - St. Gallen - 3:2

First match – 0:2

22:30. Visla K - Spartak Trnava - 2:0, a.v. 1:1, pen. 12:11 p.m

First match - 1:3

23:00. Dechich - HIK - 2:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 3:4

First match - 0:1

23:00. Hayduk - Rujomberok - 0:1

First match - 0:0

23:00. Larne - Balkani - 0:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 4:1

First match – 1:0

23:00. Puskash Academy - Ararat - 3:3

First match - 1:0

23:15. Gimarayesh - Zurich - 2:0

First match - 3:0

The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz