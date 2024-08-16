Europa League: 34 shots were fired in the penalty series, Ajax won

The third qualifying round of the European League has been concluded.

11 matches were played within the return games, Idman.biz reports.

After these meetings, all the participants of the playoffs were announced. Turkiye Trabzonspor lost the match against Rapid in Vienna and stopped the fight.

Ajax hardly called the stage. The team from Amsterdam won 1:0 against Panathinaikos and lost at home with the same result. The winner was determined in the penalty shootout and the teams took 34 shots. Ajax won with a score of 13:12.

European League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 15

20:00. Lincoln - Dinamo Mn - 2:1

First match - 0:2

20:00. Rapid V - Trabzonspor - 2:0

First match - 1:0

21:00. Elfsborg - Rijaka - 2:0

First match - 1:1

21:00. Viktoria PL - Krivbass - 1:0

First match - 2:1

22:00. Cercl Brugge - Molde - 1:0

First match - 0:3

22:15. Ajax - Panathinaikos - 0:1, a.v. 0:0, pen. 13:12

First match - 1:0

22:30. Lugano - Partizan - 1:2, a.v. 1:0

First match - 1:0

22:30. Maccabi T-A - Panevejis - 3:0

First match – 2:1

22:30. Servett - Braga - 1:2

First match - 0:0

22:00. Borats - Klaksvik - 2:1, a.v. 1:0

First match - 1:2

23:00. Shamrock Rovers - Selye - 2:1, a.v. 1:0

First match – 0:1

The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz