Goal show in Birmingham and Florence - VIDEO

The Conference League semi-finals kicked off today.

Idman.biz reports that 11 goals were scored in two matches in the third tier European club tournament.

Big Five representatives showed different results at home. Fiorentina defeated Bruges with a last-minute goal. Aston Villa conceded 4 goals from Olympiakos.

It should be noted that the return matches will be held on May 9.

Conference League

Semi-Finals, first games

May 2

23:00. Fiorentina - Bruges - 3:2

23:00. Aston Villa - Olympiakos - 2:4

Idman.biz