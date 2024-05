Stuttgart repeated the record of 56 years ago in the German Bundesliga.

Idman.biz reports that the Swabians achieved a 14-point rise compared to the previous season.

Stuttgart, which finished the 2022/2023 season at the 16th place, took the 2nd place this time. The same result was achieved by Werder in the 1967/1968 season.

It should be noted that Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga on the 2nd place. The team scored 73 points in 34 games.

Idman.biz