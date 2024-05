Mahir Emreli, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, appeared in the Croatian championship after a long time.

Idman.biz reports that Dinamo, where he wears his uniform, met Slaven in the 35th round.

The game ended with a 3:2 victory for Mahir's team. Emreli entered the field in the 46th minute of the match.

It should be noted that the Zagreb club won the title of Croatian champion in the last round.

Idman.biz