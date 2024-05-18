The payment that Barcelona will have to pay Xavi has been revealed

The amount of compensation that Barcelona will have to pay to Xavi has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that if the head coach is dismissed, 20 million euros should be paid to him.

For this reason, the club management is reconsidering whether Xavi will remain in the position of head coach. Although the representative of Spain wants to say goodbye to the specialist, the compensation he will have to pay forced him to rethink this step. Because this amount can be a heavy blow for a club that is not in good financial condition.

It should be noted that Barcelona ranked second with 79 points after 36 rounds of La Liga.

Idman.biz